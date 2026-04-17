Rhodes Named to SPHL All-Rookie Team
Published on April 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - Pensacola Ice Flyers forward Sam Rhodes has been named to the SPHL All-Rookie Team following a strong debut season.
Rhodes skated in all 58 games for Pensacola, recording 24 goals and 14 assists for 38 points. He led Ice Flyers rookies in scoring and made an immediate impact offensively, adding 6 power-play goals and 2 game-winning goals.
The rookie winger averaged 0.66 points per game and was a consistent contributor throughout the season.
Rhodes' performance did not go unnoticed, earning him league recognition as one of the top rookies in the SPHL.
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