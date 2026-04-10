Game Preview: April 10 vs Evansville

Published on April 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. -The Ice Flyers return home tonight with their season on the line in Game 2 of this best-of-three series, presented by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Jersey Sale: Noon

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 5:30 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

TONIGHT'S PROMO INFORMATION

Wear White

Get ready to turn the Hangar white. Fans are encouraged to wear white as we create a full Whiteout atmosphere for playoff hockey on April 10. From puck drop to the final horn, we need every seat bringing energy and every fan dressed for the moment. Be part of one of the most electric environments of the season and help give the Ice Flyers a true home ice advantage.

PLAYOFF SHIRTS & JERSEY SALE

Get playoff ready before puck drop with two great deals on the Plaza. From 12 PM to 3 PM, stop by the front plaza to grab your official Playoff Shirts and gear up for the postseason. Then stick around for our Jersey Sale running from 12 PM through puck drop, where you can score youth jerseys for $25 and adult jerseys for $35 while supplies last. Don't miss your chance to rep the Ice Flyers and be ready for playoff hockey at the Hangar.

Beré Jewelers Raffle

This is your last chance to win a $5,000 shopping spree to Beré Jewelers. Limited raffle tickets are still available, but they won't last long. One lucky fan will be selected and announced at Friday's game, so don't miss your opportunity to walk away with an unforgettable prize. Secure your entries now before it's too late.

Purchase Raffle Tickets

50/50 RAFFLE

Don't miss your chance to get in on the action during our home playoff game with the Ice Flyers Foundation 50/50 raffle! The jackpot has been growing all week with one lucky fan the opportunity to take home half the pot while supporting programs that make a real impact right here in our community.

The earlier you enter, the bigger the prize can grow. Purchase your tickets online at iff5050.org (available anywhere in Florida) or stop by our sellers above Sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission. Get in now and be part of something bigger while cheering on the Ice Flyers!

SHIRT-OFF-HIS-BACK RAFFLE FEATURING Tyler Burnie

Take your shot at winning an authentic season-worn jersey during tonight's game with our Shirt Off His Back raffle! One lucky fan will win the season-worn jersey right off the back of #6 Tyler Burnie.

Entries are available online through DASH, so fans can participate from anywhere, and you do not need to be present to win. The winner will be selected at the end of the 2nd intermission and announced on the ribbon during the 3rd period.

The winning fan will have the opportunity to take a photo with Sam after the game and will receive the jersey at the end of the season. Season Ticket Holders can redeem vouchers for free entries at the Coca-Cola Concierge above Section 111.

Purchase Raffle Tickets

JOIN IN ON OUR LIGHT SHOWS!

Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, April 3 at Evansville | 7PM

Away: Saturday, April 4 at Evansville | 7PM







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Game Preview: April 10 vs Evansville - Pensacola Ice Flyers

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