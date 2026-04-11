Thunderbolts Look Ahead to Game Three After 3-1 Loss at Pensacola

Published on April 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Pensacola, Fl.: The Thunderbolts hit a snag in game two in Pensacola on Friday night with a 3-1 loss and will now look to Sunday's winner-take-all game three at Ford Center to keep their season alive. Game three at Ford Center will be this Sunday, April 12th, face-off at 3:00pm CT.

The Thunderbolts had some solid chances in the opening minutes of the first period but could not find a way to convert and take an early lead. Not long afterward at the 4:43 mark, the Ice Flyers got a massive break as an Evansville turnover in front of Kristian Stead was quickly scored on, with Tyler Burnie scoring the goal. In the rest of the first period, Evansville was kept down by only one goal thanks to more outstanding goaltending from Kristian Stead, and early in the second period, the Thunderbolts managed to tie the game on a net-front deflection with Aiden MacIntosh scoring from Ethan Lund and Scott Kirton at 2:51. The rest of the second period was mostly even, however the Ice Flyers broke the tie in the final minute as Laudon Poellinger's screened shot ended up in the Evansville net at 19:15. Down 2-1 going into the third period, Evansville was simply unable to generate the necessary offense, and Matt Allen scored for the Ice Flyers at 10:06 to make it a 3-1 game. The series will now shift to Ford Center for game three on Sunday afternoon, as the Thunderbolts will look to take advantage of the home ice advantage that they battled hard to obtain over the course of the regular season in order to overcome the setback and advance back to the second round.

MacIntosh scored Evansville's lone goal, while Stead finished with 32 saves on 35 shots on goal.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the remainder of this 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT (2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







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