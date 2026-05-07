Thunderbolts Win 2-1 over Peoria, Force Fourth Game

Published on May 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Back at Ford Center with their backs against the wall, the Thunderbolts battled their way to a 2-1 win over the Rivermen on Wednesday night, as the defending champs live to reign another day and gain an opportunity to force a game five back in Peoria. Game four against the Peoria Rivermen at Ford Center will be on Thursday, May 7th, face-off at 7:00pm CT.

The Thunderbolts certainly played like a team that was in a must-win situation, outshooting Peoria 10-6 in the first period, a solid start despite the period ending scoreless. Evansville pushed the tempo further in the second period, outshooting Peoria 10-5, and nearly took the first lead on a penalty shot attempt as Jordan Simoneau was impeded on a breakaway, just missing glove side on the awarded one-on-one opportunity. With 2:33 remaining in the second period, Evansville broke through Nick Latinovich, as Anthony Mollica's point shot found daylight to give Evansville a 1-0 lead, assisted by Matthew Hobbs. Riding the momentum, Evansville doubled the lead to 2-0 only 1:19 later as Evan Miller scored on a rebound from Aaron Huffnagle and Will van der Veen at 18:46. Peoria got a break early in the third period, as Mike Gelatt was able to walk in from the near corner and roof a shot over Kristian Stead's shoulder to make it a 2-1 game only 1:18 into the third period. Sensing the opportunity, Peoria pushed hardest in the third period and outshot Evansville 12-9, while Latinovich made several big saves at the Peoria end to prevent Evansville from re-extending their lead. The Rivermen pulled Latinovich later on but were denied the tying goal as the Thunderbolts held on to get back into the series and force game four.

Mollica and Miller scored one goal each, while Kristian Stead finished with 22 saves on 23 shots on goal for his 6th win of the playoffs. Game four at Ford Center will be on Thursday, May 7th at 7:00pm CT, and if necessary, a fifth game would be in Peoria on Saturday, May 9th at 7:15pm CT.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the remainder of this 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







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