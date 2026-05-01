Thunderbolts Fall Just Short in Game One Overtime Loss

Published on May 1, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Peoria, Ill.: After rallying in the third period to force overtime, an odd-bounce goal proved to the difference for the Rivermen as they survived a scare from the Thunderbolts to take game one of the best-of-five Final series, 2-1 the final score in overtime in Peoria on Thursday night. Game three against the Peoria Rivermen at Ford Center will be on Wednesday, May 6th, face-off at 7:00pm CT.

Evansville was mainly on the defensive out of the gate in the first period, and the Rivermen took advantage as Griffen Fox chipped in a loose puck that banked off the side of the Evansville cage, the goal at 13:38 of the first period. The Thunderbolts got better as the game went on, only being outshot 10-6 in the second period and keeping the score at 1-0, before trimming the shot ratio to 10-8 in the third period and tying the game at 11:46 as Evan Miller's turnaround shot from the far face-off circle beat Nick Latinovich top shelf, assisted by Derek Contessa and Scott Kirton. In overtime, the Rivermen won the game on a rush to the net from Tyler Ryder, his shot taking a bounce and going between the pads of Kristian Stead to win the game for Peoria at only 1:28 of overtime. Nonetheless, the mission remains the same for Evansville this weekend, only needing one win to grab home ice advantage before the series shifts back to Ford Center next week, and the Thunderbolts will look to ride the momentum that they built up over regulation time into game two on Friday night in order to tie the series back up.

Miller scored Evansville's goal, while Kristian Stead finished with 31 saves on 33 shots on goal. Game two will be played at Peoria Civic Center this Friday, May 1st at 7:15, game three will be at Ford Center on Wednesday, May 6th at 7:00pm CT. If necessary, game four at Ford Center will be on Thursday, May 7th at 7:00pm CT, and a fifth game would be in Peoria on Saturday, May 9th at 7:15pm CT.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the remainder of this 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from May 1, 2026

Thunderbolts Fall Just Short in Game One Overtime Loss - Evansville Thunderbolts

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