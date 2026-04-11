Mayhem Blanked by Rivermen in Game One

Published on April 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem fought hard, but were blanked by the Peoria Rivermen 2-0 in Macon's first playoff game in 5 years.

The first period of the playoffs did not disappoint. Both teams came out ready to get right into the atmosphere and started out fast. The first 10 minutes was end to end action. Both goaltenders, Josh Boyko and Nick Latinovich, had to make big saves to keep the game where it is at. Macon had two power play opportunities and Peoria had one. Macon had multiple quality chances on the first power play while the penalty kill did its job to shut down Peoria. The Rivermen out shot the Mayhem 14-11 after the first but neither team was able to break the ice.

The second felt like the Mayhem took a step back in their play which the Rivermen were happy to take over. The Mayhem had a hard time generating offense and did not have the same quality of chances they had in the first. Boyko was able to hold strong until Garrett Devine threw a shot from the boards near the hash marks that found a way through many bodies in front 8:57 into the period. Not much later, the Mayhem found themselves on the power play that had many shot attempts get blocked in front and gave more momentum to Peoria. With 2:19 remaining, Devine would throw another puck toward the net that appeared to be deflected and into the back of the net for his second of the game, growing the Rivermen's lead to 2-0.

The Mayhem came out looking like they had more motivation to get one past Latinovich. Some early chances gave Macon hope and a power play 7:34 into the period gave the Mayhem momentum. Less than a minute later, Macon would go on the penalty kill and draw a second penalty and would have 56 seconds on a 5-on-3 Peoria power play. In the final five minutes, the Mayhem pushed but could not get organized enough to get high quality chances including on a power play. The penalty kill was a bright spot going 3-3 but the power play made a huge difference going 0-5. Latinovich made 26 stops to get the shutout and the 2-0 win for the Rivermen.

The Mayhem will face elimination in Game Two of their first round matchup against the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday, April 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Catch the action at the Mayhem's restaurant takeover at Taco Mac's Bass Road location.







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