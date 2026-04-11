Ice Flyers Freeze Thunderbolts to Stay Alive
Published on April 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - In front of a Whiteout crowd at the Hangar, the Pensacola Ice Flyers delivered when it mattered most, defeating the Evansville Thunderbolts to even their best-of-three playoff series at one game apiece.
Facing elimination following a 4-1 loss in Game 1, the Ice Flyers came out with urgency and energy from the opening puck drop. Tyler Burnie ignited the crowd in the first period, netting the game's opening goal and sending the Ice Flyers Faithful to their feet. The early strike proved to be the lone goal of the period, giving Pensacola a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.
Evansville answered early in the second period, evening the score and briefly shifting momentum. But Pensacola responded late in the frame, as Laudon Poellinger found the back of the net to restore the lead. The Ice Flyers carried that 2-1 advantage into the second intermission, fueled by a strong forecheck and consistent offensive pressure.
The Ice Flyers continued to push in the third period, refusing to let up. Midway through the frame, Matt Allen extended the lead to 3-1, giving Pensacola breathing room and sending the Hangar into a frenzy. From there, the Ice Flyers locked things down defensively and closed out the win to force a decisive Game 3.
With the series now tied, Pensacola will turn its focus to Evansville, where the winner-take-all Game 3 is set for Sunday at 3 p.m.
Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks from tonight's game on DASH.
Scoring Summary
First Period
EVV 0, PEN 1
4:43 Tyler Burnie (1) - German
Shots on Goal: EVV 11, PEN 17
Second Period
EVV 1, PEN 1
2:51 Aiden MacIntosh - Lund, Kirton
EVV 1, PEN 2
19:15 Laudon Poellinger (1) - Kurapov, German
Shots on Goal: EVV 12, PEN 10
Third Period
EVV 1, PEN 3
10:06 Matt Allen (2) - Poellinger, Rhodes
Shots on Goal: EVV 5, PEN 8
Total Shots on Goal: EVV 28, PEN 35
SPHL Stories from April 10, 2026
- Havoc Battle Hard, But Ice Bears Win, 5-4, in First Playoff Matchup - Huntsville Havoc
- Liljekvist's Double Overtime Blast Helps Ice Bears Grab 1-0 Series Lead - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Ice Flyers Freeze Thunderbolts to Stay Alive - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Thunderbolts Look Ahead to Game Three After 3-1 Loss at Pensacola - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Mayhem Blanked by Rivermen in Game One - Macon Mayhem
- Forward Blake Humphrey Called-Up to Greensboro - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Game Preview: April 10 vs Evansville - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Ice Flyers Stories
- Ice Flyers Freeze Thunderbolts to Stay Alive
- Game Preview: April 10 vs Evansville
- Ice Flyers Set New Attendance Record for Fourth Straight Season
- Ice Flyers Close Record Breaking Home Schedule, Eye Playoff Positioning in Final Weekend
- Ice Flyers Drop Heartbreaker in Shootout Thriller