Ice Flyers Freeze Thunderbolts to Stay Alive

Published on April 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - In front of a Whiteout crowd at the Hangar, the Pensacola Ice Flyers delivered when it mattered most, defeating the Evansville Thunderbolts to even their best-of-three playoff series at one game apiece.

Facing elimination following a 4-1 loss in Game 1, the Ice Flyers came out with urgency and energy from the opening puck drop. Tyler Burnie ignited the crowd in the first period, netting the game's opening goal and sending the Ice Flyers Faithful to their feet. The early strike proved to be the lone goal of the period, giving Pensacola a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

Evansville answered early in the second period, evening the score and briefly shifting momentum. But Pensacola responded late in the frame, as Laudon Poellinger found the back of the net to restore the lead. The Ice Flyers carried that 2-1 advantage into the second intermission, fueled by a strong forecheck and consistent offensive pressure.

The Ice Flyers continued to push in the third period, refusing to let up. Midway through the frame, Matt Allen extended the lead to 3-1, giving Pensacola breathing room and sending the Hangar into a frenzy. From there, the Ice Flyers locked things down defensively and closed out the win to force a decisive Game 3.

With the series now tied, Pensacola will turn its focus to Evansville, where the winner-take-all Game 3 is set for Sunday at 3 p.m.

Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks from tonight's game on DASH.

Scoring Summary

First Period

EVV 0, PEN 1

4:43 Tyler Burnie (1) - German

Shots on Goal: EVV 11, PEN 17

Second Period

EVV 1, PEN 1

2:51 Aiden MacIntosh - Lund, Kirton

EVV 1, PEN 2

19:15 Laudon Poellinger (1) - Kurapov, German

Shots on Goal: EVV 12, PEN 10

Third Period

EVV 1, PEN 3

10:06 Matt Allen (2) - Poellinger, Rhodes

Shots on Goal: EVV 5, PEN 8

Total Shots on Goal: EVV 28, PEN 35







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