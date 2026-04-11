Havoc Battle Hard, But Ice Bears Win, 5-4, in First Playoff Matchup

Published on April 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Huntsville Havoc fought hard to tie the score midway through the third period, falling narrowly in the second overtime to the Knoxville Ice Bears.

The first period saw a hard-fought battle on both ends of the ice. Huntsville got on the board first when Cole Golka scored at 1:23. Tensions picked up, resulting in a matching pair of roughing penalties. After a tripping call against the Havoc, the Ice Bears pulled even on a power play. Knoxville added another goal at 13:09, increasing the pressure. With the help of Phil Elgstam, Jack Jaunich scored the equalizer on a power play at 15:38, leaving the game tied before the first intermission.

Applying more pressure, the Ice Bears outshot the Havoc 19-9 in the second frame. Knoxville added a goal at 13:34. While Huntsville skated hard for opportunities to tie the score, they could not find another goal, going into the second break down by one.

The third period ramped up in physicality, featuring 13 penalties. At 2:39, the Ice Bears doubled their lead to 4-2. Four minutes later, Josh Kestner, backed by Cole Reginato, put a puck behind the opposing goalie, making it a one-goal game. Despite being a man short after a series of penalties, Josh Kestner broke through the Knoxville defense and scored a short-handed goal to even the score, sending the game into overtime.

The first overtime remained scoreless.

The Ice Bears scored at 2:27 into the second overtime, winning Game One of the playoff matchup.

Brian Wilson stopped 45-of-50 shots. Huntsville went 1-for-5 on the power play.

The Havoc will return home for Playoff Game Two against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday, April 11 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







SPHL Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.