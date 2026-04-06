Huntsville Havoc Announce 2025-26 Playoff Roster

Published on April 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced their 2025-26 playoff roster ahead of their first-round series against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

2025-26 Playoff Roster

Forwards:

78 Cole Reginato

15 Dawson Sciarrino

62 Josh Kestner

42 Cole Golka

91 Connor Fries

25 Jack Jaunich

12 Gio Procopio

27 Cam Cook

18 Austin Alger

88 Phil Elgstam

44 Frank Trazzera

Defensemen:

2 Dom Procopio

63 Craig McCabe

3 Ben Schultheis

71 Charlie Risk

8 Kevin Weaver-Vitale

4 Lincoln Erne

55 Jaxon Camp

Goaltenders:

50 Brian Wilson

1 Alex Proctor

Injured Reserve:

28 Ethan Lindsay

22 Connor Galloway

Round One Schedule - Huntsville vs Knoxville:

Game One: Friday, April 10th - 7:30pm ET @ KNX

Game Two: Saturday, April 11th - 7:00pm @ HSV (Propst Arena)

Game Three (if necessary): Monday, April 13th - 7:00pm @ HSV (Propst Arena)







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