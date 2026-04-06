Huntsville Havoc Announce 2025-26 Playoff Roster
Published on April 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced their 2025-26 playoff roster ahead of their first-round series against the Knoxville Ice Bears.
2025-26 Playoff Roster
Forwards:
78 Cole Reginato
15 Dawson Sciarrino
62 Josh Kestner
42 Cole Golka
91 Connor Fries
25 Jack Jaunich
12 Gio Procopio
27 Cam Cook
18 Austin Alger
88 Phil Elgstam
44 Frank Trazzera
Defensemen:
2 Dom Procopio
63 Craig McCabe
3 Ben Schultheis
71 Charlie Risk
8 Kevin Weaver-Vitale
4 Lincoln Erne
55 Jaxon Camp
Goaltenders:
50 Brian Wilson
1 Alex Proctor
Injured Reserve:
28 Ethan Lindsay
22 Connor Galloway
Round One Schedule - Huntsville vs Knoxville:
Game One: Friday, April 10th - 7:30pm ET @ KNX
Game Two: Saturday, April 11th - 7:00pm @ HSV (Propst Arena)
Game Three (if necessary): Monday, April 13th - 7:00pm @ HSV (Propst Arena)
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