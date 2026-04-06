Marksmen Head Coach, Kyle Sharkey Announces Resignation

Published on April 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that Head Coach Kyle Sharkey has announced his resignation.

"I would like to thank the Marksmen organization especially Chuck (Norris), Lanai (Norris), and Alex (Wall) for providing me an opportunity for me to develop and grow as a hockey coach over the last three seasons," said Sharkey. "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time being here, and I appreciate the Fayetteville community for welcoming my family and I with open arms."

The Organization will immediately begin the search for a new head coach, and wish Kyle a smooth transition into the next chapter of his coaching career.

"On behalf of the entire Marksmen Family, we'd like to thank Kyle for his contributions over the past three seasons," said Team President Alex Wall. "We wish Kyle, his wife Kelsey and the rest of his family all the best in their future endeavors."







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