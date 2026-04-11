After Playoff Win, Big Crowd, Ice Flyers Seek More Breakthrough in Deciding Game at Evansville

Published on April 11, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The joyous chants and celebratory claps reverberated through the walls and hallway, leading to the Ice Flyers dressing room.

You could feel the scene just by hearing it.

In what became one of their most complete games, the Ice Flyers solved the Evansville riddle, producing in a 3-1 victory Friday night against the defending champion Thunderbolts at the Pensacola Bay Center in Game 2 of their SPHL quarterfinal round playoff series.

The win was the Ice Flyers first playoff game victory in four years. It forced a deciding game on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Evansville, Indiana where the Ice Flyers will seek their first playoff series win since 2021 when they won their fourth SPHL President's Cup championship.

"Satisfying to win, that's for sure," said Ice Flyers coach Jeremy Gates, whose team lost four regular-season games against the Thunderbolts and the playoff opener April 8 at the Ford Center in Evansville. "(Ice Flyers players) played hard and in the right way. It was good.

"To have our team play the way they did shows we can do it. We can play with anybody in this league. And the good news is that we get to play again on Sunday and try to prove that all over again."

Both teams left Pensacola on Friday night for the 600-mile bus trip to Evansville. For the Ice Flyers, the all-night journey was their third trip to southwestern Indiana in nine days.

They finished the regular-season last weekend in Evansville, returned to Pensacola, traveled back to Evansville on Tuesday, then back again Friday night.

But Sunday presents a chance to make it all enjoyable. Neither team had practice availability on Saturday due to an event at the Ford Center. Gates preferred his team get right back on the bus for the long ride, as opposed to leaving Saturday morning.

"What happens is after these games, it's really hard for hockey players to fall asleep," Gates said. "So sleep on the bus.... we'll get some breakfast, we'll get there, rest and get to bed early. This time of year, we need the rest."

The Ice Flyers breakthrough playoff win Friday was embraced by a crowd of 4,772, which by far was the largest crowd of the four SPHL quarterfinal games that night.

It adds to the Ice Flyers setting another attendance record - their third year in a row - after drawing 168,493 fans in 29 home games this season. Attracting large crowds for a playoff game is difficult, because of an uncertain schedule and little time to sell group outings or advance sales.

But Gates sensed the enthusiasm earlier Friday afternoon when he went out for lunch.

"I had people I never met before in my life, saying they were coming to the game," Gates said. "They recognized me and that's impressive. Everyone is just so supportive. It just shows the passion here and this community has something to cheer for and support.

"Our front office does a heckuva job promoting it and I just want us to do our part as a team in putting the right guys on the ice and win a hockey game."

With the crowd chanting, "Let's Go Flyers!" moments after the opening faceoff, the Ice Flyers produced the game's first goal, less than five minutes into the game, when Tyler Burnie got a pass from Tyler German and rifled home a wrist shot from inside faceoff circle.

After Evansville tied the game in the second period, Ice Flyers defenseman and enforcer Laudon Poellinger scored on a wrist shot with 45 seconds left in the period. Earlier in the period, he engaged with Evansville's Cameron MacPhee in a mid-ice fight after the two instantly left the penalty box for roughing.

Poellinger had a huge night. Two scraps, a goal, an assist and chosen as the game's No. 1 star.

"He had a Gordie Howe hat trick" said Gates, referring to the legendary Detroit Red Wings' Hall of Famer known for his scoring and brawling. "He had a goal, an assist and a fight.

"(Poellinger) was involved all over the ice. Heckuva game by him. But everybody played well. The level of experience we're gathering from this is just one step at a time. We got three more periods to play (on Sunday) and we'll see what happens."

The Ice Flyers got a pivotal final goal Friday when Matt Allen perfectly timed the carom off the back boards from a teammates and sent the puck into the net before Evansville's talented goaltender Kristian Stead had time to react. Those are the kind of bounces you need in a playoff game.

Evansville coach Jeff Bes pulled Stead with four minutes remaining, following a timeout, to give the Thunderbolts an extra attacker. But Ice Flyers goaltender Christian Propp won his fourth game in seven starts by finishing an outstanding performance between the pipes.

It included stopping Evansville on a wide open breakaway in the first period. Propp is playing with his fifth different team this season after joining the Ice Flyers in late March.

"He was focused from the start," Gates said. "He provides the type of leadership that has experience. He has played in big games before."

Evansville has an 18-8 home record with three overtime losses. Gates knows it figures to be another hard-checking, hard-grinding type of game on Sunday for the chance to reach the semifinals.

No matter what happens, the Ice Flyers were able to re-establish themselves this season in the league with an upper-tier finish in the standings and getting a playoff win.

"We are a learning group that is just kinda chugging away at it," Gates said. "Sometimes being naïve to things is great. It's step by step. I'm proud, but not satisfied.

"We work our butts off, everyone in this organization to just keep inching away at it. Maturing, being professional every single day.. and giving our guys the best opportunity.

"(Evansville) have a lot of experience over there. They won last year and have a lot of guys who have come back and know how to do those little things. But we are a better hockey team when we play the game the right way."







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