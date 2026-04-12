Ice Bears Advance to Semifinals with Sweep of Huntsville

Published on April 11, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Ryan Kuzmich scored at 7:11 of the third period to put Knoxville ahead for good, Stephen Mundinger made 47 saves and the Ice Bears completed a first round sweep of the Huntsville Havoc with a 4-2 win in game two of the best-of-three series at the Von Braun Center Saturday night.

The Ice Bears will face the regular season champion Peoria Rivermen in the President's Cup semifinals.

Knoxville's forecheck kept the puck in the zone. Carson Vance sent the puck down into the trapezoid to Mitch Atkins. Atkins found Kuzmich in the right circle and his snapshot beat Brian Wilson far side to make it 3-2.

Huntsville pulled Wilson to get the extra attacker on in the final minute. Knoxville stole the puck and lifted it out of the zone and Jimmy Soper raced down and scored on the empty net with 26 seconds remaining to seal the series.

Cole Reginato scored for Huntsville 55 seconds into the game off his own rebound. Dawson Sciarrino intercepted a breakout pass and centered the puck to Reginato. Mundinger stopped Reginato's first attempt, but the puck bounced back to the Havoc forward, who put it back on net to make it 1-0.

Knoxville tied the game with a deflection by Soper at 6:33. Carson Vance forced the puck free on the forecheck and Ryan Kuzmich shot it from the right point. Soper was at the net front and got his stick on the shot to redirect it past Wilson. Wilson made 26 saves for Huntsville.

Josh Kestner stole the puck in the Knoxville zone and got loose for a breakaway. Tim Faulkner tripped Kestner to prevent the scoring chance and Huntsville was awarded a penalty shot. Kestner scored from the slot to give the Havoc a 2-1 lead at the first intermission.

Blake Tosto tied the game for Knoxville with 27 seconds left in the second period. With the Ice Bears on the power play, Jason Brancheau had his shot from the right circle blocked. He kept the play alive and fed a pass to Jared Westcott behind the net. Westcott found Tim Kent at the right hash and Kent snuck a pass across to the left side for Tosto's one-timer.







SPHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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