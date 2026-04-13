Stage Set for Ice Bears in President's Cup Semifinals

Published on April 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears will face the Peoria Rivermen in the semifinals of the President's Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five series will begin with games one and two at the Peoria Civic Center this Friday and Saturday before shifting back to Knoxville the following week.

The schedule for the series is as follows (all times Eastern):

- Game 1: Knoxville at Peoria. Friday, April 17. 8:15 PM.

- Game 2: Knoxville at Peoria. Saturday, April 18. 8:15 PM.

- Game 3: Peoria at Knoxville. Thursday, April 23. 7:30 PM.

Game 4: Peoria at Knoxville. Friday, April 24. 7:30 PM (if necessary).

Game 5: Knoxville at Peoria. Sunday, April 26. 4:15 PM (if necessary).

Tickets for games three and four will be available at the Knoxville Ice Bears website. Live coverage of the series can be heard on 93.7 WVLZ-FM radio and on the Knoxville Ice Bears Gameday App.







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Stage Set for Ice Bears in President's Cup Semifinals - Knoxville Ice Bears

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