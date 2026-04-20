Knoxville's Carson Vance Named to All-SPHL 2nd Team

Published on April 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Knoxville Ice Bears defenseman Carson Vance has been named to the All-SPHL 2nd Team. It's the first such honor for the 6th-year pro, who was selected in a league-wide vote of the SPHL's coaches and team representatives.

Vance was second in the SPHL among defensemen this season with 35 points and led all defenseman with 30 assists. In two seasons in Knoxville, the Tempe, Ariz. native has set a career-high for points in back-to-back years. He has 63 points in 112 games as an Ice Bear.

Prior to coming to Knoxville, Vance played stints in Birmingham, Huntsville and Fayetteville. He has played 226 career SPHL games with 18 goals and 91 assists. He has also appeared in 51 games in the ECHL.

The Ice Bears host Peoria Thursday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for game three of the President's Cup semifinals.







SPHL Stories from April 20, 2026

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