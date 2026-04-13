SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule

Published on April 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced its regular season awards schedule:

Wednesday, April 15

Broadcaster of the Year

Thursday, April 16

Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager of the Year

Friday, April 17

All-Rookie Team

Monday, April 20

All-SPHL First and Second Team

Tuesday, April 21

Coach of the Year

Wednesday, April 22

Defenseman of the Year

Thursday, April 23

Goaltender of the Year

Friday, April 24

Rookie of the Year

Monday, April 27

Most Valuable Player







SPHL Stories from April 13, 2026

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