SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule
Published on April 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced its regular season awards schedule:
Wednesday, April 15
Broadcaster of the Year
Thursday, April 16
Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager of the Year
Friday, April 17
All-Rookie Team
Monday, April 20
All-SPHL First and Second Team
Tuesday, April 21
Coach of the Year
Wednesday, April 22
Defenseman of the Year
Thursday, April 23
Goaltender of the Year
Friday, April 24
Rookie of the Year
Monday, April 27
Most Valuable Player
Check out the SPHL Statistics
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