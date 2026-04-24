Khaden Henry Receives SPHL Co-Rookie of the Year Honors

Published on April 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.) - The SPHL announced today that Khaden Henry of the Macon Mayhem has been named the 2025-26 SPHL Co-Rookie of the Year.

Henry will share the honor with Sam Rhodes of the Pensacola Ice Flyers, and becomes the first player in Macon Mayhem history to receive the Rookie of the Year award.

This is the second time that the SPHL Rookie of the Year award has been shared between two players, the first since the 2011-12 season when it was split between the Mississippi Surge's Keifer Smiley and Pensacola's Jordan Chong.

Henry spent time with Macon and Peoria this season and, despite only playing 35 games, ranked fifth among all SPHL players with 26 goals, including eight multi-goal games. Among rookies, the Markham, ON native tied for the league lead with five game-winning goals, was second in points (36) and power play goals (five - tied), and ranked third with a +13 rating.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now! Secure your seat at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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