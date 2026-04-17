Graham Tuck Named SPHL Broadcaster of the Year

Published on April 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.) - The SPHL announced on Wednesday that Graham Tuck, the voice of the Macon Mayhem, has been named the 2025-26 SPHL Broadcaster of the Year.

The award winner was selected through a vote conducted by the league's broadcasters, recognizing excellence, professionalism, and impact within SPHL broadcasts.

A graduate of High Point University, Tuck joined the Mayhem as the team's play-by-play voice in 2024. He earned his degree in sports media and built an extensive resume during his collegiate career, calling more than 200 games for High Point University club hockey. His standout work included coverage of the team's victory in the 2024 Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League Championship game.

While at High Point, Tuck received numerous accolades, including Sports Broadcaster of the Year, Sports Production of the Year, Sport Fellow of the Year, and Outstanding Fellow of the Year-highlighting his excellence both on-air and behind the scenes.

Prior to joining the SPHL, Tuck spent six years working with the Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League, including four seasons as the exclusive broadcast provider for league playoff games. His diverse experience also includes broadcasting roles with the Carolina Disco Turkeys (AAABA), Duluth Huskies (NWL), High Point Rockers (ALPB), and Carolina Thunderbirds (FPHL).

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Graham Tuck Named SPHL Broadcaster of the Year - Macon Mayhem

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