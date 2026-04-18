Evansville Rallies with Three Late Goals to Beat Dawgs 3-1 in Semifinal Opener

Published on April 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (0-1) entered the third period with a 1-0 lead over the Evansville Thunderbolts (1-0) in Game One of the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs Semifinals, but the Bolts struck for three unanswered power-play goals to silence the Dawgs in a 3-1 Evansville victory.

Both Roanoke and Evansville took very different paths to the semifinals. Roanoke demolished the sixth-seeded Birmingham Bulls in the first round, scoring 13 goals in the two-game set. Meanwhile, Evansville outlasted Pensacola in a three-game series, securing an overtime win in Game Three to advance.

Friday night marked the first meeting between Roanoke and Evansville since December 20, 2024, and the first time Evansville traveled to Berglund Center since February 24, 2024.

Both teams showed early signs of rust, as the first period was scoreless despite a 16-9 edge in shots on goal for the Thunderbolts. The game was chippy from the start, with a few scrums breaking out but no major fights over the 60 minutes.

The deadlock continued late into the second period when True Crowe, Matt O'Dea, and Khristian Acosta were all sent to the penalty box with minor penalties within a two-minute span, giving the Thunderbolts an extended 5-on-3 opportunity.

The Dawgs killed off two of the penalties, and O'Dea came surging out of the box to receive an outlet pass from Bryce Martin, creating a one-on-one break.

O'Dea beat goaltender Khristian Stead glove side to score the game's first goal at the 19:54 mark of the second period for a shorthanded tally. The goal marked the Dawgs' third shorthanded goal in the last two games.

Roanoke led 1-0 at the second intermission, but the momentum quickly faded. Evansville capitalized on the final 59 seconds of the Acosta penalty, as Myles Abbate scored a power-play goal just 34 seconds into the third period.

Tyson Gilmour and Aaron Huffnagle then finished the job with a pair of power-play goals later in the period. After both teams failed to capitalize on a power play in the opening round, Evansville went 3-for-8 with the man advantage in the semifinal opener, while the Dawgs went 0-for-10.

Evansville takes a one-games-to-none lead in the semifinal series, and the Dawgs will get another chance against the defending SPHL champions before the series shifts to Evansville.

The Dawgs have clinched a spot in the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs! Single-game tickets and parking passes are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. The Rail Yard Dawgs will face the fourth-seeded Evansville Thunderbolts in a best-of-five semifinal series. Game One will be played Friday, April 17, at Berglund Center at 7:05 p.m. ET. Game Two will be played at Berglund Center on Saturday, April 18, at 7:05 p.m. ET. Game Three is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, at Ford Center at 8:00 p.m. ET. Game Four, if necessary, will also be played at Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, April 23, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Game Five, if necessary, will return to Berglund Center on Saturday, April 25, at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Dawgs must win the semifinal series to advance to the President's Cup Final. Roanoke's 2026 postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota.







SPHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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