Birmingham's Matt Wood Named to SPHL All-Rookie Team

Published on April 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Friday announced its 2025-2026 All-Rookie Team:

G - none

D - Kevin Weaver-Vitale, Huntsville Havoc

D - Kylar Fenton, Peoria Rivermen

F - Sam Rhodes, Pensacola Ice Flyers

F - Khaden Henry, Macon Mayhem/Peoria Rivermen

F - Matt Wood, Birmingham Bulls

Matt Wood of the Birmingham Bulls led all rookies in assists (23), power play assists (11), and power play points (12), while ranking third with 35 points. A native of Garnet Valley, PA, Wood recorded eight multi-point games while playing all 58 games for the Bulls.

Kevin Weaver-Vitale of the Huntsville Havoc led rookie defensemen in assists (18) and points (25), while ranking fourth in goals (five - tied) and sixth in plus-minus rating (+7 - tied). A native of Toronto, ON, Weaver-Vitale also had four multi-assist games this season.

Kylar Fenton of the Peoria Rivermen led all SPHL defensemen with a +19 rating, while ranking second in scoring among rookie blueliners with 20 points (tied). The Milwaukee, WI native's strong play earned him a February call-up to the ECHL's Maine Mariners, where he played two games. Fenton is also the nephew of veteran NHL referee Wes McCauley.

Sam Rhodes of the Pensacola Ice Flyers led all rookies in points (38) and power play goals (six - tied), while ranking second in goals (24) and third in power play points (10). A native of Powhatan, VA, Rhodes recorded six multi-goal outings, including his first professional hat trick on March 5 against Peoria.

Khaden Henry spent time with Macon and Peoria this season and, despite only playing 35 games, ranked fifth among all SPHL players with 26 goals, including eight multi-goal games. Among rookies, the Markham, ON native tied for the league lead with five game-winning goals, was second in points (36) and power play goals (five - tied), and ranked third with a +13 rating.

No goaltenders met the minimum qualifications for the All-Rookie Team.







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