Birmingham's Craig Simchuck Selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year

Published on April 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced Tuesday that Craig Simchuk of the Birmingham Bulls has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, staff, and broadcasters.

Evansville's Jeff Bes and Pensacola's Jeremy Gates tied for second in the balloting.

After sitting in last place on Christmas Day, Simchuk led the Bulls to the second-best record (22-12-2) over the remainder of the season, despite losing last season's leading scorer, Filimon Ledziankou, to an injury on November 22 that kept him out the remainder of the regular season.

Now in his fifth season with the Bulls, Simchuk earned his 150th career regular-season win on January 19, 2026, in a 6-3 victory over Huntsville. Simchuk now joins Peoria's Jean-Guy Trudel (four) as the only coaches to win the award more than twice.







SPHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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