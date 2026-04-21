Birmingham's Craig Simchuk Named SPHL Coach of the Year

Published on April 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced Tuesday that Craig Simchuk of the Birmingham Bulls has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, staff, and broadcasters.

Evansville's Jeff Bes and Pensacola's Jeremy Gates tied for second in the balloting.

After sitting in last place on Christmas Day, Simchuk led the Bulls to the second-best record (22-12-2) over the remainder of the season, despite losing last season's leading scorer, Filimon Ledziankou, to an injury on November 22 that kept him out the remainder of the regular season.

Now in his fifth season with the Bulls, Simchuk earned his 150th career regular-season win on January 19, 2026, in a 6-3 victory over Huntsville. Simchuk now joins Peoria's Jean-Guy Trudel (four) as the only coaches to win the award more than twice.

Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners

2024-25 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2023-24 - Craig Simchuk, Birmingham Bulls

2022-23 - Craig Simchuk, Birmingham Bulls

2021-22 - Jeff Carr, Knoxville Ice Bears

2020-21 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen

2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge

2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths

2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Wednesday.







SPHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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