Birmingham's Craig Simchuk Named SPHL Coach of the Year
Published on April 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced Tuesday that Craig Simchuk of the Birmingham Bulls has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, staff, and broadcasters.
Evansville's Jeff Bes and Pensacola's Jeremy Gates tied for second in the balloting.
After sitting in last place on Christmas Day, Simchuk led the Bulls to the second-best record (22-12-2) over the remainder of the season, despite losing last season's leading scorer, Filimon Ledziankou, to an injury on November 22 that kept him out the remainder of the regular season.
Now in his fifth season with the Bulls, Simchuk earned his 150th career regular-season win on January 19, 2026, in a 6-3 victory over Huntsville. Simchuk now joins Peoria's Jean-Guy Trudel (four) as the only coaches to win the award more than twice.
Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners
2024-25 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2023-24 - Craig Simchuk, Birmingham Bulls
2022-23 - Craig Simchuk, Birmingham Bulls
2021-22 - Jeff Carr, Knoxville Ice Bears
2020-21 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Jesse Kallechy, Fayetteville Marksmen
2018-19 - Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 - Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2015-16 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2014-15 - Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 - Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 - Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge
2010-11 - Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 - Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 - John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths
2004-05 - Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Wednesday.
SPHL Stories from April 21, 2026
- Birmingham's Craig Simchuck Selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year - Birmingham Bulls
- Birmingham's Craig Simchuk Named SPHL Coach of the Year - SPHL
- Thunderbolts Return to Ford Center with Semifinal Series Tied - Evansville Thunderbolts
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