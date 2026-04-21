Thunderbolts Return to Ford Center with Semifinal Series Tied

Published on April 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts were able to secure the split that they needed out of the first two games of the semifinal series in Roanoke this past weekend, and now return to Ford Center for games 3 and 4 this Wednesday and Thursday in what has now become a best-of-three series against the Rail Yard Dawgs with Evansville holding home-ice advantage.

Week In Review:

In game one in Roanoke on Friday, the Thunderbolts trailed 1-0 after two periods before coming back with three power play goals in the third period, scored by Myles Abbate, Tyson Gilmour, and Aaron Huffnagle, to claim the series opener. In Saturday's game two, Evansville rallied twice, with Gilmour scoring to erase a 1-0 deficit in the first period along with early third period goals from Gilmour and Isaac Chapman to nullify a 3-1 deficit and force a Roanoke goaltending change, however Evansville could not get any further bounces to go their way as Roanoke scored late and won by a 4-3 score.

The Week Ahead:

Games three and four will be at Ford Center this Wednesday, April 22nd and Thursday, April 23rd, opening face-off at 7:00pm CT. Should a fifth game be necessary, it will be at Berglund Center in Roanoke this Saturday, April 25th at 6:05pm CT. Fans can purchase tickets to this Wednesday and Thursday's games by calling (812)422-BOLT (2658), going to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or by visiting the Ford Center Ticket Office. In the event of a fifth game, fans can watch live on FloHockey or can listen in for free through the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Coming Soon:

If the Thunderbolts advance to the final, the next series would also be a best-of-five game series. If the opponent is Knoxville, the Thunderbolts would hold home-ice advantage and have the ability of hosting three out of the five maximum games. Should the opponent be Peoria, the Rivermen would hold home-ice advantage. The series between Peoria and Knoxville is currently tied 1-1 going to Knoxville for games 3 and 4.

Scouting the Opponent:

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs:

Record: 32-21-5, 69 Points, 3rd Place

Leading Regular Season Goal Scorer: Joe Widmar (28 Goals)

Leading Regular Season Point Scorer: Joe Widmar (77 Points)

Primary Regular Season Goaltender: Austyn Roudebush (18-10-3, .924 Save %)

Thunderbolts Regular Season Record vs RNK: Did Not Meet

Matt O'Dea scored Roanoke's goal in game one, a shorthanded breakaway goal with 6 seconds remaining in the second period, before Evansville's comeback in the third period. Matt Dorsey opened the scoring in game two, with power play goals from Ryan Reifler and Gustav Muller giving Roanoke a 3-1 lead after two periods. Roanoke elected to pull Austyn Roudebush after Evansville's early third period rally to tie the game 3-3, and Gabe Rosek stopped all 12 shots faced in relief as Noah Finstrom's goal later in the third period proved to be the game-winning goal to tie the series coming back to Evansville.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Rapid City - ECHL)

- 39 GP, 5 G, 16 A, 21 P, 14 PIM

- Connor Federkow (Worcester - ECHL)

- 20 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 8 PIM

- Keanan Stewart (Tahoe - ECHL)

- 12 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

- Fri. 4/17: F Eelis Laaksonen activated from Injured Reserve

- Fri. 4/17: D Carter Poulin released from playoff roster

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season and single-game tickets for the 2026 playoffs are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







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