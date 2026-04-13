Thunderbolts Pull off Game Three Comeback, Advance to Semifinals

Published on April 12, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Down but never out, the Thunderbolts rallied from 1-0 and 3-1 deficits in the third period to force overtime, where Isaac Chapman's goal won the game and the series for Evansville by a 4-3 final score on Sunday afternoon. Game three in the best-of-five semifinal series against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at Ford Center will be on Wednesday, April 22nd, face-off at 7:00pm CT.

After a scoreless first period, the Ice Flyers managed to score the first goal in the second period as Jack Suchy scored on a power play at 14:11. Down 1-0 going into the third period, Evansville rallied as Scott Kirton scored seconds after a power play expired at 1:02 off a feed from Aiden MacIntosh. Pensacola responded shortly afterward at 2:42 as Matt Allen scored to make it 2-1 Pensacola, followed up with a power play goal from Tyler Burnie at 8:40 to suddenly make it 3-1 Ice Flyers and stack the odds against Evansville. The Thunderbolts refused to surrender, and at 12:03, Caleb Huffman rifled a shot past Christian Propp to make it a 3-2 game, assisted by Tyson Gilmour and Aaron Huffnagle. 30 seconds later at 12:33, Evansville closed the gap entirely as Jordan Simoneau moved in from the left boards and found daylight through Propp to make it a 3-3 game, assisted by Huffman. At 4:24 of the first overtime, the rebound from a shot from Joey Berkopec found its' way to Chapman at the edge of the crease, where he scored to become the hero of the series for the Thunderbolts and win the game 4-3, and the series 2-1, with Huffnagle picking up the secondary assist. It was the first time in 19 games this season that Evansville won a game after trailing through two periods, as the comeback finally manifested when they needed it most. The Thunderbolts will be a member of the SPHL's final four for the third consecutive year, with the stage now set for a rematch with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, who defeated Evansville in the opening round of the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs, in a best-of-five game series starting on Friday night in Roanoke.

Huffman led the way with a goal and assist, Chapman scored the winning goal, Kirton and Simoneau added one goal each, and Huffnagle tallied a pair of assists. In goal, Kristian Stead finished with 32 saves on 35 shots on goal for his 2nd win of the playoffs. Games one and two against the Rail Yard Dawgs will be played at Berglund Center in Roanoke on Friday, April 17th and Saturday, April 18th, both games set to begin at 6:05pm CT. Games three and four (if necessary) will be played at Ford Center on Wednesday, April 22nd and Thursday, April 23rd at 7:00pm CT, and if necessary, game five would be at Berglund Center on Saturday, April 25th at 6:05pm CT.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the remainder of this 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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