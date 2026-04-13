SPHL Announces Presidents Cup Semi-Finals Schedule
Published on April 12, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced the schedule for the best-of-five semi-finals of the 2026 Presidents Cup Playoffs:
#1 Peoria Rivermen vs. #7 Knoxville Ice Bears
Game 1 - Friday, April 17 at Peoria - 7:15 pm
Game 2 - Saturday, April 18 at Peoria - 7:15 pm
Game 3 - Thursday, April 23 at Knoxville - 7:30 pm
Game 4 - Friday, April 24 at Knoxville - 7:30 pm (if necessary)
Game 5 - Sunday, April 26 at Peoria - 3:15 pm (if necessary)
#3 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. #4 Evansville Thunderbolts
Game 1 - Friday, April 17 at Roanoke - 7:05 pm
Game 2 - Saturday, April 18 at Roanoke - 7:05 pm
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 22 at Evansville - 7:00 pm
Game 4 - Thursday, April 23 at Evansville - 7:00 pm (if necessary)
Game 5 - Saturday, April 25 at Roanoke - 7:05 pm (if necessary)
SPHL Stories from April 12, 2026
- Thunderbolts Pull off Game Three Comeback, Advance to Semifinals - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Round Two Schedule Announced & Single Game Ticket Information Revealed - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Presidents Cup Semi-Finals Schedule - SPHL
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