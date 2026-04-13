SPHL Announces Presidents Cup Semi-Finals Schedule

Published on April 12, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced the schedule for the best-of-five semi-finals of the 2026 Presidents Cup Playoffs:

#1 Peoria Rivermen vs. #7 Knoxville Ice Bears

Game 1 - Friday, April 17 at Peoria - 7:15 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 18 at Peoria - 7:15 pm

Game 3 - Thursday, April 23 at Knoxville - 7:30 pm

Game 4 - Friday, April 24 at Knoxville - 7:30 pm (if necessary)

Game 5 - Sunday, April 26 at Peoria - 3:15 pm (if necessary)

#3 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. #4 Evansville Thunderbolts

Game 1 - Friday, April 17 at Roanoke - 7:05 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 18 at Roanoke - 7:05 pm

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 22 at Evansville - 7:00 pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 23 at Evansville - 7:00 pm (if necessary)

Game 5 - Saturday, April 25 at Roanoke - 7:05 pm (if necessary)







SPHL Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.