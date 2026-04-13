Round Two Schedule Announced & Single Game Ticket Information Revealed
Published on April 12, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
The Rail Yard Dawgs are set to face the Evansville Thunderbolts for Round Two of the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs. The Dawgs postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota, the Official Ride of the Dawgs!
Single game tickets and parking passes will go on sale for Round Two at the box office and online on Monday, April 13 at 10:00 A.M.
Game One @ ROA - Friday, 4/17, 7:05 P.M.
Game Two @ ROA - Saturday, 4/18, 7:05 P.M.
Game Three @ EVA - Wednesday, 4/22, 8:00 P.M.
Game Four* @ EVA - Thursday, 4/23, 8:00 P.M.
Game Five* @ ROA - Saturday, 4/25, 7:05 P.M.
* Will only be played if series is not decided after Game Three
As a reminder to our fans, vouchers and season ticket exchanges are not accepted in the playoffs and do not roll over into the 2026-2027 season. Playoff packages are no longer available. Gates will open and shuttle service will run on a normal schedule for Roanoke's home games.
SPHL Stories from April 12, 2026
- Thunderbolts Pull off Game Three Comeback, Advance to Semifinals - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Round Two Schedule Announced & Single Game Ticket Information Revealed - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Presidents Cup Semi-Finals Schedule - SPHL
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