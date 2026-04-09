Birmingham's Drake Glover Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month

Published on April 9, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Drake Glover of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month for March/April.

Glover scored 11 goals, added four assists, and was +8 in leading the Bulls to a spot in the Presidents Cup Playoffs. Glover recorded a point in all but two games, including a four-goal outing on March 13 against Roanoke, which matched the team record for goals in a game. Glover also tied the SPHL ¬Ërecord with three power-play goals in the game.

Despite only playing 41 games, the Anchorage, AK native led the SPHL with 15 power-play goals and a +21 rating, ranked second in points-per-game among qualified players, and finished third in goals (29). After signing Glover on December 9, Birmingham went from ninth place in the standings to posting the second-best record in the SPHL through the end of the regular season.

Now in his fifth professional season and third with the Bulls, Glover earned All-SPHL ¬ËFirst Team honors in 2023-2024 when he led the league with 33 goals and a +33 rating.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey SPHL ¬ËPlayer of the Month: Scott Kirton, Evansville (11 gp, 5g, 5a, 3 gwg), Josh Kestner, Huntsville (10 gp, 6g, 5a, hat trick), Michael Herrera, Macon (12 gp, 5g, 10a, gwg), Cooper Jones, Pensacola (11 gp, 4g, 4a, gwg), and Michael McChesney, Peoria (7 gp, 2g, 3a)







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