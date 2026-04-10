Latinovich Makes 26 Saves in 2-0 Shutout over Macon

Published on April 9, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MACON, GA - Nick Latino vich made 26 saves to become just the third goaltender in Pe oria's SPHL era to record a shutout in the playoffs. The Rivermen shut out the Macon Mayhem 2-0 at the Macon Coliseum o n Thursday night to take a 1-0 series lead against the Mayhem. Garrett Devine scored both g oals for Peoria.

Up 1-0 in the best-of-three series, the R ivermen will have a chance to clinch the first-round series against the Macon on Saturday, A p r il 11, as the Rivermen host Game Two of the series at Carver Arena. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

Macon, playing in their first play off seri es since 2021, went all out on home ice in the first period, peppering the Rivermen net with shots. Their attempt to break through in the first period was frustrated by Rivermen goalten der Nick Latinovich, who turned aside all 11 shots the Mayhem sent his way. Peoria answered with 14 shots of their own but could not solve Mayhem goaltender Josh Boyko.

SECOND PERIOD

Garrett Devine found the back of the net midw ay through the second period as he deflected a shot from the left-wing point from Jos h Martin past Boyko to put the Rivermen up 1-0. Later on in the second, Devine struc k again as he picked up the puck from a corner scrum along the near right-wing side. Devine then curled to the base of the circle and fired a short-angle shot to the net that deflected off a body in front and into the net.

THIRD PERIOD

Macon outshot the Rivermen in the third period, but Latinovich and Peoria held the Mayhem off the board en route to a 2-0 victory. The Rivermen lead the best-of-three series 1-0 and will have a chance to close out the series on Saturday night at Carver Arena.







SPHL Stories from April 9, 2026

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