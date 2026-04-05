Marksmen Wallop Mayhem in Regular Season Finale

Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Mayhem can forget about the final regular season game and focus on the exciting future as the Fayetteville Marksmen blow out Macon 6-0.

The Mayhem started as the better teams quickly getting back to good forechecking play that led to chances. The Marksmen did not record a shot till 8:26 by Graeme McCrory which beat Sebastian Resar short side over his left shoulder giving the Marksmen their first lead of the weekend. The Mayhem responded with some quick chances and were able to draw a penalty and go to the power play. Macon did not score on the power play but had many great chances and felt like momentum was building. Shortly after the power play, Conor Witherspoon took a penalty for high sticking that killed that momentum. Resar made a couple great saves in the late portion of the period to keep the game at 1-0 going into the first intermission.

The third period was all Marksmen. An Evan Beers penalty sent the Marksmen to the power play around the 15 minute mark and Fayetteville did not waste time. Marcus Fechko made a great cross ice pass to McCrory who one-timed it home for the Marksmen for the insurance goal and his second of the game. Less than two minutes later, Sam Dabrowski read the play well, stealing the puck from behind the net and sending it in front for Evan Pringle to score. With 1:29 left, Pringle would get his second following a Coltan Wilkie shot and banged home the rebound for a 4-0 lead just before the end of the period. The Mayhem only had two good chances that they could not capitalize on and head into the intermission looking to regroup.

There were not a lot of positives for the Mayhem in the third. John Worernle scored on an open net after he flew uncovered following a rebound adding more salt to the wound. The Marksmen continued their blow out throughout the period. A late goal by Pringle would cap off the night, securing his hat trick to end the season. Resar made 32 saves in the loss.

The Mayhem will host game 1 of their first round matchup against the Peoria Rivermen on Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Secure your seat for playoff hockey's return to Macon at maconmayhem.com.

#AllOutMayhemets







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