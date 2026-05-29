Garrett Rutledge Named Marksmen Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations

Published on May 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, named Garrett Rutledge director of hockey operations and the ninth head coach in team history on Friday.

"Garrett has a reputation as a winner, and we're excited to see what he brings to the Marksmen organization," said Marksmen Owner and CEO Chuck Norris. "He's has proven over the course of his career that he's a culture driver, and success has followed him wherever he's gone, whether that's in professional or junior hockey."

Rutledge, 45, from Petrolia, Ontario, was the head coach of the Athens Rock Lobsters last season in the FPHL, where he led the team to a Continental Division title with a record of 44-11-1. He was also previously the head coach and director of hockey operations for the FPHL's Twin City (formerly Carolina) Thunderbirds from 2021-2023, where the team made the playoffs in both seasons with Rutledge at the helm, including a trip to the Commissioner's Cup Finals in 2023 and boasted a record of 71-38-9 during his tenure. He was named the FPHL's Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

In between his time with Twin City and Athens, Rutledge spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit, where he was previously a video coach. During his time in Saginaw, the Spirit won the CHL's 2024 Memorial Cup, and produced multiple high-level NHL prospects, such as Calgary Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh and San Jose Sharks forwards Michael Misa and Igor Chernyshov.

Rutledge will lead the Marksmen into the 2026-27 season as they prepare to take the ice in October. Secure your season tickets today at marksmenhockey.com.







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