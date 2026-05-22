Marksmen Release 2026 Protected List

Published on May 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have released their 2026 protected list.

The protected list contains 13 players whose SPHL signing rights are owned by the Fayetteville Marksmen. The list is as follows:

Forwards - Sam Dabrowski, Marcus Fechko, Kyler Head, Blake Humphrey, Graeme McCrory, Shane Murphy, Ryan Nolan, Evan Pringle

Defensemen - Ayodele Adeniye, Coltan Wilkie, John Woernle

Goaltenders - Ryan Kenny, Colby Muise

As a result of being on the protected list, these players will not be able to sign with another SPHL team during the 2026-27 season without being released or traded by the Marksmen. Here's a brief look at each player on the protected list.

Sam Dabrowski

After being acquired by the Marksmen from the Pensacola Ice Flyers via trade at the beginning of December, Dabrowski set a new career high in goals, assists, and points with his 11-15-26 stat line this season, despite playing in just 36 games. In his third SPHL season, Dabrowski continued to show his ability as a scoring power forward and fit in nicely with Fayetteville.

Marcus Fechko

Fechko's rookie campaign was a strong one, with 33 points (14 g, 19 a) across 52 games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the Marksmen. After being claimed off waivers by the Marksmen on January 17, Fechko had the primary assist on Shane Murphy's third-period game winner against his former team, the Rail Yard Dawgs, the very same day. It was a sign of good things to come for Fechko, as he tallied eight of his 14 goals last season for Fayetteville.

Kyler Head

After breaking onto the scene for Fayetteville towards the end of the 2024-25 season with 10 points (4 g, 6 a) and a Warrior SPHL Player of the Week honor in his first 11 career games, Head continued to be an offensive force for the Marksmen in his first full season. Finishing tied for fifth on the team with 27 points (8 g, 19 a), Head led all players that spent the entire season in Fayetteville with a +4 rating.

Blake Humphrey

After beginning the season with NCAA DI Lake Superior State, Humphrey made his professional debut with the Marksmen in December, and adjusted well to the professional game as the season went on. Humphrey ended the season on a five-game point streak, with 18 points (10 g, 8 a) in the final 21 games of the season. The ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles took notice, as they brought Humphrey in for a six-game stint after the Marksmen's season came to a close.

Graeme McCrory

A great find for the Marksmen last summer, McCrory was just one point shy of 30 in his first professional season. McCrory seemed to always rise to the occasion for Fayetteville this season, as he led the team in game-winning goals (four) despite missing eight games while on a call-up with the ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles.

Shane Murphy

Another mid-season trade acquisition for the Marksmen, Murphy paid dividends after being acquired by the Marksmen from the Birmingham Bulls. Murphy finished his first full professional season with 30 points (14 g, 16 a) in 54 games played, 26 of which came in his 43 games with the Marksmen. He also showed an ability to play with some grit, leading the team with 112 penalty minutes, the 10th most in the SPHL.

Ryan Nolan

Nolan did not suit up in the SPHL this past season, but was one of the Marksmen's most potent scoring threats during the 2024-25 season. In 38 games with the Marksmen two seasons ago, Nolan put up 38 points (17 g, 21 a), good for the second most on the team despite missing 18 games while on a call-up with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. Nolan spent all of this past season with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, where he recorded 28 points (11 g, 17 a) in 63 games with the Nashville Predators affiliate.

Evan Pringle

After finishing up his senior season at NCAA DIII SUNY-Canton, Pringle was brought in by the Marksmen for the final stretch of the regular season. The 6-foot-4-inch center certainly provides some valuable size down the middle, and punctuated the Marksmen's regular season with a hat trick in the final game of the regular season against Macon.

Ayodele Adeniye

A trade deadline acquisition from the Peoria Rivermen, Adeniye was another big (literally) addition for the Marksmen in the final stretch of the season. Standing 6-foot-5-inches on the blue line, Adeniye provides challenges for opponents with both his physical play and puck-moving abilities. He meshed nicely with the Marksmen, as his four assists in 13 games after the trade to Fayetteville nearly matched the five points that he accumulated in 22 games played in Peoria prior to the deadline. Adeniye was another Marksmen who earned his way to the ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles after the conclusion of the SPHL regular season, scoring a goal and adding an assist in the five games he played in Greensboro.

Coltan Wilkie

Wilkie was an offseason find for the Marksmen last summer, bringing three years of NCAA DI experience from Lindenwood University to the lineup. Wilkie provided versatility to the Marksmen lineup as he played forward in college but spent most of his time on defense for the Marksmen this season. His presence in the lineup was also consistent, playing 56 of the 58 games this past season.

John Woernle

Acquired by the Marksmen from the Evansville Thunderbolts at the trade deadline, Woernle unlocked an offensive side to his game after making his way to Fayetteville. After just four assists in 32 games for Evansville, Woernle matched that point total with two goals and two assists in just 13 games for the Marksmen. He also nearly matched his shot total from Evansville, turning 29 shots in 32 games for the Thunderbolts into 27 shots in the 13 games he suited up for Fayetteville.

Ryan Kenny

Kenny sprung into action when the Marksmen needed him most this past season, joining the team to start 19 of the team's final 30 games. Although the record wasn't exactly what he may have hoped for, finishing the abbreviated season with a .922 save-percentage and 2.44 goals-against average with a shutout to his name definitely proved that he still has left to give after taking a brief hiatus at the start of the season.

Colby Muise

After winning the 2024-25 SPHL Goaltender of the Year award with the Peoria Rivermen, Muise was traded to the Marksmen prior to the beginning of the 2025-26 season. He had solid numbers for Fayetteville with a 2.44 goals-against average and eight wins in 17 games for the Marksmen, but spent most of this past season on a call-up to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. He saw action in eight games for Orlando, going 3-2-0 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .919 save-percentage.

The Marksmen will take the ice for their ninth season in October as they pursue Fayetteville's first Presidents Cup since 2007. Season tickets are on sale now at marksmenhockey.com.







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