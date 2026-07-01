Kenny Returns for Fourth Season in Fayetteville

Published on July 1, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed goaltender Ryan Kenny for the 2026-27 season.

Kenny, 26, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is one of the longest tenured active players with the Fayetteville Marksmen, and his 95 games played is the most by a Marksmen goaltender. The mark is second in franchise history, only to Chad Collins who played 174 games for the Fayetteville FireAntz from 2004-09.

"Getting Ryan back this season is huge for us," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "He is a goalie that wants the nets and will be a big part in our success going forward. Speaking with Ryan, hearing about his dedication to his craft and to the Marksmen is exciting for a coach."

Kenny's numbers in the 2025-26 season were consistent with those of the top goaltenders in the SPHL. His .922 save-percentage and 2.44 goals-against average were both in the top 7 of qualified goaltenders in the league, and were improvements on his statistics from a season ago.

"I'm incredibly happy to be back in my 4th season in Fayetteville," said Kenny. "After having some great conversations with Coach Rutledge, it's clear we are completely aligned on the vision, culture, and standard required to win here. This year is about taking massive steps forward as an elite unit, holding our depth, and executing every single day to reach the ultimate team goal. I can't wait to get on the ice, lead from the crease, and perform at the highest level for this organization and these fans."

The Marksmen are preparing for the 2026-27 season before they take the ice again in October. Secure your season tickets today at marksmenhockey.com.







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Kenny Returns for Fourth Season in Fayetteville - Fayetteville Marksmen

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