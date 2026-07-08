Marksmen Sign Pringle for Rookie Season

Published on July 8, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Evan Pringle for the 2026-27 season.

Pringle, 25, from San Jose, Calif., made his professional debut last season with the Marksmen after four years at NCAA D-III SUNY-Canton, where he was a constant offensive threat. In 81 games for the Roos, Pringle recorded 64 points (28 g, 36 a) including a career high 10 goals in his senior season last year.

"Evan is a highly skilled, big forward that is going to make his mark for us this coming season," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "I am very excited to see Evan have a break out year contributing in all areas for the Marksmen."

Pringle capped off his first stint in professional hockey with a hat trick in the Marksmen's 6-0 win over the Macon Mayhem in the final game of the 2025-26 season, finishing with five points (4 g, 1 a) in the 13 games he played for Fayetteville.

"I'm excited to get back to Fayettville and win," said Pringle. "I'm looking forward to playing for coach Rutledge and showcasing the team for the great fans of Fayetteville."

The Marksmen are preparing for the 2026-27 season before they take the ice again in October. Secure your season tickets today at marksmenhockey.com.







SPHL Stories from July 8, 2026

Marksmen Sign Pringle for Rookie Season - Fayetteville Marksmen

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