Trevor Jewell Named New Marksmen Assistant Coach

Published on June 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that Trevor Jewell has been named the team's new assistant coach.

Jewell, 37, from Belgrade, Mont., has been with the USPHL's Charlotte Rush in a variety of roles for the past 10 seasons, and has served as the team's head coach since the 2023-24 season. He also was a four-year player at NCAA division-III Johnson & Wales University from 2009-2013 and was named team captain in his senior season before he played parts of two seasons in the SPHL with the Huntsville Havoc (2012-13) and Bloomington Thunder (2013-14).

"Trevor brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to our group," said Marksmen Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "He played in the league, and honed his coaching craft in junior with great professionalism and dedication. Marksmen fans should be excited for such a quality coach to be joining us in Fayetteville. I would like to welcome Trevor and his family into the Marksmen family as we look forward to the upcoming season."

Under Jewell, the Rush won three USPHL National Championships and has consistently produced players that advance to higher levels of junior, collegiate, and professional hockey.

The Marksmen are preparing for the 2026-27 season before they take the ice again in October. Secure your season tickets today at marksmenhockey.com.







SPHL Stories from June 10, 2026

Trevor Jewell Named New Marksmen Assistant Coach - Fayetteville Marksmen

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