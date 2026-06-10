Rail Yard Dawgs Announce Ticketing & Merchandise Coordinator

Published on June 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs are excited to announce Mackenzie Kulp, as our Ticketing & Merchandise Coordinator.

Mackenzie joined the Rail Yard Dawgs in 2026. She is a Colorado native and attended The University of Alabama, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Prior to joining the Dawgs, Mackenzie interned with College Hockey South, assisting with tournament operations. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking and spending time with her dog, Bean.

Mackenzie's responsibilities will include season ticket packages, group tickets and merchandise.







SPHL Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.