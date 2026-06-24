Murphy Kicks off 2026-27 Marksmen Signings

Published on June 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Shane Murphy for the 2026-27 season.

Murphy, 26, from Oriskany, N.Y., became a key piece of the Marksmen offense after being acquired by Fayetteville in late November.

"Shane is a very skilled, team first guy," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "I'm looking forward to seeing him develop into an elite point producer in the SPHL. Speaking with Shane, his leadership and team first mentality speaks to his character."

In his 43 games with the Marksmen last season after being traded from Birmingham, Murphy had 26 points (11 g, 15 a). He also provided an edge to the Marksmen with his game, racking up 98 penalty minutes during his time with Fayetteville which was 10th in the SPHL.

"I am very excited to be back in Fayetteville for this upcoming season," said Murphy. "I can't wait to get back with the guys, and work with Coach Rutledge, Coach Jewell and the rest of the new staff to turn this ship around. It's time we get back into playoffs and to be at the top of the standings, that time is coming!"

The Marksmen are preparing for the 2026-27 season before they take the ice again in October. Secure your season tickets today at marksmenhockey.com.







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