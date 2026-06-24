IceCats Fully Approved for 2026-27 SPHL Season

Published on June 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Wednesday announced that the Pee Dee IceCats, based in Florence, SC, have been fully approved for membership for the upcoming 2026-27 season after completing the league's application process.

About the SPHL

Now entering its 23rd season, SPHL comprises 13 member clubs throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States. Headquartered in Huntersville, NC, the league is dedicated to delivering high-quality, family-oriented entertainment through a sustainable model tailored to small and mid-sized markets. The SPHL also serves as a key development platform for players, coaches, and officials pursuing advancement in professional hockey.







SPHL Stories from June 24, 2026

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