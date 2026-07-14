Marksmen Trade Marcus Fechko's Rights to Pee Dee

Published on July 14, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that the team has dealt the rights to forward Marcus Fechko to Pee Dee for future considerations.

In 23 games for Fayetteville after being claimed off waivers from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, Marcus had 17 points (8 g, 9 a) for the Marksmen.

The Marksmen are preparing for the 2026-27 season before they take the ice again in October. Secure your season tickets today at marksmenhockey.com.







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