Storm Unveils Home Schedule

Published on July 14, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm is excited to announce its home schedule for the 2026-2027 SPHL season.

The expanded calendar of 30 home dates features eleven Friday games, thirteen Saturday games, two Sunday games and games on President's Day, New Years Eve, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Thursday October 22 for the annual Education Day game.

The full home schedule is listed below. Promotions, start times and an away game schedule will be released at a future date TBD.

Saturday, October 17

Thursday, October 22

Friday, October 30

Saturday, October 31

Friday, November 6

Saturday, November 7

Friday, November 13

Saturday, November 14

Friday, November 20

Saturday, November 21

Wednesday, November 25

Friday, December 18

Saturday, December 19

Saturday, December 26

Sunday, December 27

Thursday, December 31

Friday, January 1

Saturday, January 2

Saturday, January 16

Friday, January 29

Saturday, January 30

Monday, February 15

Friday, February 19

Friday, February 26

Saturday, February 27

Friday, March 5

Saturday, March 6

Sunday, March 21

Friday, March 26

Saturday, March 27

Season Ticket Memberships, Suites, Group Tickets and Party Areas are on sale now! Call the Storm front office at (309) 277-1364 for more information.







SPHL Stories from July 14, 2026

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