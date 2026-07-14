Storm Unveils Home Schedule
Published on July 14, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Quad City Storm News Release
MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm is excited to announce its home schedule for the 2026-2027 SPHL season.
The expanded calendar of 30 home dates features eleven Friday games, thirteen Saturday games, two Sunday games and games on President's Day, New Years Eve, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Thursday October 22 for the annual Education Day game.
The full home schedule is listed below. Promotions, start times and an away game schedule will be released at a future date TBD.
Saturday, October 17
Thursday, October 22
Friday, October 30
Saturday, October 31
Friday, November 6
Saturday, November 7
Friday, November 13
Saturday, November 14
Friday, November 20
Saturday, November 21
Wednesday, November 25
Friday, December 18
Saturday, December 19
Saturday, December 26
Sunday, December 27
Thursday, December 31
Friday, January 1
Saturday, January 2
Saturday, January 16
Friday, January 29
Saturday, January 30
Monday, February 15
Friday, February 19
Friday, February 26
Saturday, February 27
Friday, March 5
Saturday, March 6
Sunday, March 21
Friday, March 26
Saturday, March 27
Season Ticket Memberships, Suites, Group Tickets and Party Areas are on sale now! Call the Storm front office at (309) 277-1364 for more information.
SPHL Stories from July 14, 2026
- Marksmen Trade Marcus Fechko's Rights to Pee Dee - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Storm Unveils Home Schedule - Quad City Storm
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