Quad City Storm Partner with Quad City Ice Eagles

Published on May 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm and Quad City Hockey Association is excited to announce an expanded partnership that features a rebranding of the Quad City Ice Eagles youth hockey and Quad City Blues and Lady Blues high school hockey to the Quad City Junior Storm. The change was approved by the QCHA board at Monday's QCHA meeting.

Since its inaugural season, the Storm has worked closely with the QCHA to promote the growth of hockey and increase youth hockey membership in the Quad City area. The expansion of the partnership will enhance the resources available to youth hockey players while also making participation in the sport more affordable.

"Since day one, the growth and development of youth hockey in the Quad Cities has been a core goal for the Storm organization," said team owner John Dawson. "As the father of a daughter who plays in the QCHA, it is exciting to see both organizations growing and this expanded partnership is

a great next step to growing the game."

Significant elements of the new partnership agreement include but are not limited to:

- Storm providing jerseys at a significantly discounted rate for all QCHA teams and programs

- A new pro shop, in conjunction with the City of Davenport, to offer expanded equipment and servicing options for youth players and their families at The River's Edge in Davenport.

- Free weekly ice-time during the season for QCHA youth teams at Vibrant Arena at The MARK

- The sponsoring of a goalie development program for the first two years of the agreement

The QCHA executive board issued the following statement: "The partnership between the Quad City Hockey Association and the Quad City Storm marks a transformative step forward for youth hockey in the region, creating a clear and unified development path for players at every level. The Junior Storm will serve as the future of youth hockey in the Quad Cities, elevating standards and expanding opportunities for growth and advancement. This collaboration also brings enhanced resources, including access to lower cost hockey gear, improved development opportunities, and a unified hockey brand. Together, this partnership strengthens the foundation of the game and positions the Quad Cities as a leader in player development."

The new partnership agreement goes into effect ahead of the upcoming QCHA season beginning in September.







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Quad City Storm Partner with Quad City Ice Eagles - Quad City Storm

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