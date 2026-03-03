Storm Look to Aid Playoff Push

Published on March 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Storm won two of its three games over the weekend to maintain position in the eighth and final SPHL playoff spot. The team returns to home ice Friday and Saturday to face off against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Friday's game is Star Wars Night, featuring specialty Mandalorian themed jerseys and Star Wars characters in costume on the concourse. Saturday is First Responders Night presented by Servpro. First Responders receive a free ticket to the game when they show their ID badge or credential at the arena box office.

Preceding Saturday's Storm game will be the 18th Annual Quad City Fire charity hockey game at 3:30 PM. A charitable donation at the door is strongly encouraged to all attendees.

--

Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Vibrant Arena box office.

The special group offers suites, party areas, season ticket memberships, and more can be purchased by emailing matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at (309)-277-1364.







SPHL Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.