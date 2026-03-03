Ice Flyers Launch Season Ticket Holder Giveaway

Published on March 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers will begin their Season Ticket Holder Giveaway tomorrow, featuring 21 prize drawings exclusively for fans who have already purchased season tickets for the 2026-27 season.

Starting March 4, one winner will be randomly selected from the list of eligible Season Ticket Holders on each giveaway day. Winners will be announced on the Ice Flyers' social media stories and contacted directly via email with instructions on how to claim their prize.

All fans who have purchased 2026-27 season tickets are automatically entered into every drawing, and no additional registration is required. Winners will have 48 hours to respond to the email notification to claim their prize.

Drawings will take place on the following dates:

- March 4, 5, 6

- March 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14

- March 17, 18, 19, 20

- March 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28

- March 31

- April 1

Winners selected on March 13, 14, 27, and 28 will be announced later that evening during the Ice Flyers' home games, in addition to social media. If the selected winner is attending the game, they may pick up their prize that night at the arena.

This giveaway is open exclusively to fans who have purchased 2026-27 Pensacola Ice Flyers season tickets, with each eligible Season Ticket Holder automatically included in every drawing.

To purchase season tickets, visit the Ice Flyers Account Manager and click "Buy Tickets" in the top left of the navigation. Current season ticket holders who are renewing must select a payment plan to be included in the giveaway drawings.

Season Ticket Holder Giveaway Details

This promotion is open to individuals who have purchased 2026-27 Pensacola Ice Flyers season tickets prior to each drawing date. Eligible Season Ticket Holders are automatically entered into every drawing during the promotion period, with winners selected through a random drawing from the list of eligible accounts. Winners will be announced on the Ice Flyers' social media stories and contacted via the email associated with their season ticket account. Winners must respond within 48 hours to claim their prize or an alternate winner may be selected. Winners announced on March 13, 14, 27, and 28 may claim their prize during the game if present or follow the standard claim process after being contacted. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash, and the Pensacola Ice Flyers reserve the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value if necessary. Ice Flyers employees and their immediate family members are not eligible to win.







SPHL Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.