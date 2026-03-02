Ice Flyers Announce Two Trades Ahead of Trade Deadline

Published on March 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







The Pensacola Ice Flyers have made two trades ahead of the trade deadline with the Knoxville Ice Bears and Peoria Rivermen.

The Pensacola Ice Flyers have acquired forward Andrew Kurapov's playing rights from the Knoxville Ice Bears in exchange for defenseman Tim Faulkner. Kurapov is currently on loan to the ECHL Reading Royals and will join Pensacola following the end of the loan. Kurapov played 27 games this year for the Ice Bears, tallying 14 points on 7 goals and 7 assists before being called up to the ECHL.

The Ice Flyers have also acquired forward Jack Suchy in a trade with the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for veteran forward Mike Moran, who was acquired from the Fayetteville Marksmen earlier this season. Suchy joined the Rivermen following a stint in France3 to start the season. Since joining the Rivermen, Suchy has tallied 3 points across 14 games.

We wish Moran and Faulkner the best of luck in their professional hockey journeys and are excited to welcome Kurapov and Suchy to Pensacola. The addition of two forwards look to bring more fire to the Pensacola offense as the Ice Flyers aim to bring home their 5th SPHL championship this season.







SPHL Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.