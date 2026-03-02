Marksmen Acquire Defenseman Ayodele Adeniye from Rivermen

Published on March 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday the acquisition of defenseman Ayodele Adeniye from the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for Matt Wiesner.

Adeniye, 26, has appeared in 22 games for the Peoria Rivermen this season, recording two goals and three assists.

The Columbus, Ohio native split last season with the Rivermen and the Allen Americans of the ECHL. In 18 games with the Rivermen, Adeniye recorded two assists, adding 12 games played with the Americans to his season totals.

Prior to turning pro, he spent the 2020-21 season with the University of Alabama-Huntsville (NCAA), appearing in 21 games. For the 2021-22 season, Adeniye transferred to Adrian College (NCAA III) where he completed the last three years of his collegiate career, logging four goals and 19 assists through 23 games played, where he was a part of two NCHA championships and an NCAA III championship.

Wiesner, 28, was acquired in a trade from the Pensacola Ice Flyers earlier in the season. Through 31 games played with the Marksmen, Wiesner recorded five goals and eight assists.

The road stretch continues for the Marksmen as they're set to take on the Quad City Storm on Friday, March 7th. Puck drop from Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Illinois is set for 7:10 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Friday, March 13 to host the Quad City Storm for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







