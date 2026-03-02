2026-2027 Half Season Tickets on Sale Now

Half season tickets for the 2026-2027 season are on sale as of Monday, March 2. The renewal and purchase process occurs exclusively through the Dawgs front office. We are happy to help both new and returning season ticket holders during office hours or any home game at our Guest Services counter located by Gate 8! Plus, you can Renew or Request Half Season Tickets Online Here!

Helpful Information:

Half season ticket prices will remain the same price for 15 games. The price of parking passes and Club 611 passes has increased for both full and half season ticket holders (Parking Pass A = $115, Parking Pass B = $210, Parking Pass C = 105)

We have a waitlist for ice deck/ice level seating (full season only), parking passes, and Club 611 passes. You are guaranteed the ability to renew your entire account as it was in 2025-2026 so long as you deposit by May 22, 2026.

Half season ticket holders have two options: (This applies to those who opt to pick their games and those who prefer undated vouchers)

***(1) Digital - Download your tickets to your smartphone's wallet / Exchange vouchers for game tickets through Ticketmaster's Account Manager.

***(2) Printed Tickets - Tickets/vouchers and giveaway vouchers all printed individually on ticket stock.

If You're Paying in Full:

$100 of your payment will be deemed a non-refundable deposit should you need a refund in the future.

Your account's total balance must be completed before you can receive your season ticket packet in October 2026. The final payment deadline is October TBD, 2026.

If You're Setting Up a Payment Plan:

You must put a minimum of $100 down to reserve your seats and parking pass (if you had one). This is a non-refundable deposit.

You must put a card on file to set up automatic withdrawals.

Payments are deducted on the 15th of each month unless otherwise requested.

Your account's total balance must be completed before you can receive your season ticket packet in October 2026. The final payment deadline is October TBD, 2026.

Overview of Important Dates:

February 2 - Full Season Tickets Go On Sale (30 Games)

March 2 - Half Season Tickets Go On Sale (15 Games)

May 22 - Deposit must be received to save your seats, parking passes, and Club 611 passes

June 1 - All non-renewed seats become available to the public, Quarter Season/Bojangles Kids Club Packages go on sale (8 Games)

October TBD - All balances must be paid in full by this date

Account Representatives:

Andrew King, Director of Ticketing, Andrew@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6827

Cyrus Pace, Account Executive, Cyrus@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6829

Alexandra Crutchfield, Vice President, marketing@railyarddawgs.com, Partner/Sponsor Accounts Only

