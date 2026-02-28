Dawgs Sign Rookie Forward Pattison

Published on February 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that the team has signed rookie forward Caden Pattison. The six-foot-three lefty will wear number 21 for Roanoke.

Pattison played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Alberta Magnus College (NCAA-DIII). The Lake Stevens, Washington native appeared in 99 career NCAA games, tallying 24 goals, 26 assists and 224 penalty minutes while at Alberta Magnus.

Roanoke returns to action Saturday, February 28 to complete the home-and-home series at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are available through the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single-game tickets are also available online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.