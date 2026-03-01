Mayhem Bounce Back, Down Marksmen

Published on February 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







MACON, Ga. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 4-1 to the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night.

Blake Humphrey opened the scoring 1:14 into the first period, set up by Shane Murphy to put the Marksmen ahead 1-0. Max Messier answered back at 13:40, set up by Connor May to make it 1-1 rounding out first period scoring.

Michael Herrera gave Macon the lead 21 seconds into the middle period, assisted by Michael Krupinski and Conor Witherspoon, making it 2-1. Matteo Ybarra extended the lead 2:09 into the frame, making it 3-1 off of helpers from Noah Roitman and Justin Kelley, making it 3-1 through two periods of play.

Max Messier scored his second of the night 2:21 into the final frame, assisted by Conor Witherspoon, for the lone goal of the third and to secure the 4-1 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 28-of-32 shots in the Marksmen effort and Josh Boyko stopped 20-of-21 in the Mayhem win.

The road stretch for the Marksmen continues as they're set to take on the Quad City Storm on Friday, March 7th. Puck drop from Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Illinois is set for 7:10 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Friday, March 13 to host the Quad City Storm for Friday the 13th Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







SPHL Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.