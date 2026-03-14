Marksmen Earn a Point, Fall to Storm

Published on March 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 2-1 to the Quad City Storm in overtime on Friday night.

Kyler Head ripped home the opening goal in the slot at 14:17, off of an outlet feed from Ryan Lieth for the lone goal of the opening period, putting the Marksmen ahead 1-0. The Marksmen also killed off a penalty assessed at 17:02, starting them off 1-of-1 on the short-handed unit.

The Marksmen killed off their second penalty assessed at the 7:00 mark of the middle frame, finishing the night 2-of-2 on the short-handed unit. Tommy Tsicos found the answer at 11:30 in the second period, set up by Jesper Tarkiainen and Noe Perez to even things up 1-1.

Neither team found the back of the net through the third, despite the Marksmen outshooting the Storm 9-6, sending the game into overtime.

Fayetteville outshot Quad City 3-1 in the extra frame, but Cameron Lowe sealed the game at 2:41, set up by Donte DiPonio and Jack Lee for the 2-1 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 20-of-22 shots in the Marksmen effort and Zane Steeves stopped 26-of-27 in the Quad City win.

The Marksmen will host Quad City again tomorrow and rebrand for Carolina Reapers Night presented by Sinister Cuts. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST.







SPHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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