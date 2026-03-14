Mayhem Mount Major Comeback in Pensacola to Earn 6-5 Win

Published on March 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







Pensacola, FL - The Mayhem came back from three separate deficits to get a huge overtime win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers, as Michael Herrera netted the winner to take the 6-5 win.

The Mayhem had their backs to the wall early, as the Ice Flyers capitalized on both legs of a five-on-three power play. With Noah Roitman and Connor May in the box, goals from Cooper Jones and Zack Bross separated by just a minute put the Mayhem down 2-0 before seven minutes had passed in the first period. Jake Goldowski scored on a power play for Macon thanks to a set-up from Conor Witherspoon to cut the lead to one before the break.

The second period was the Eric Neiley show, as the former Gladiator netted two goals within 46 seconds of each other to tie the game, and give the Mayhem their first lead at 3-2. But another power play goal, this time from Jack Suchy, evened the Ice Flyers back up. A nifty setup from former Mayhem defenseman Amedeo Mastrangeli put the Mayhem behind again as Suchy netted his second of the period to make the game 4-3 Pensacola entering the final period.

Witherspoon made sure the Mayhem weren't trailing for long, with a goal just 74 seconds into the third to even the game once again. It was another former Mayhem defenseman, Nicholas Aromatario, who beat Josh Boyko with a deceptive shot to take the lead right back for Pensacola at 5-4 with 6:17 to go in regulation. As the Mayhem mounted a push, Alex Cohen banked a shot off the back of Pensacola goaltender Connor Androlewicz from behind the goal line to tie the game at 5-5 and force overtime.

The Ice Flyers thought they had taken the win in overtime, but the whistle blew before they could poke a loose puck into the net and secure the win. Making sure to not waste the extra opportunity, former Ice Flyer Michael Herrera ripped a shot past Androlewicz, getting his sixth game-winning goal to tie him for second in the SPHL, and give the Mayhem a big two points.

The Mayhem are back in Pensacola tomorrow before returning home to take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, March 20 for the St. Patrick's Day game, presented by Wesleyan College. Secure your seats at maconmayhem.com.

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SPHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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