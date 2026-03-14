Macon Tops Pensacola, 6-5

Published on March 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Macon Mayhem delivered a back-and-forth battle on St. Patrick's Celebration Night presented by McGuire's Irish Pub on Friday, March 13 at the Hangar, with Macon ultimately edging Pensacola 6-5 in overtime.

The Ice Flyers came out strong in the opening period, striking twice on the power play. Cooper Jones opened the scoring for Pensacola before Zack Bross added another man-advantage goal to give the Flyers an early cushion. Macon answered late in the frame when Jake Goldowski found the back of the net, cutting the deficit to 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

The Mayhem surged in the second period as Eric Neiley scored back-to-back goals to give Macon its first lead of the night. Pensacola responded in a big way, however, as Jack Suchy netted two goals of his own to swing the momentum back in the Flyers' favor and send Pensacola into the final period with a 4-3 lead.

Macon evened things up early in the third when Conor Witherspoon tied the game. The Ice Flyers answered once again as Nicholas Aromatario restored Pensacola's lead, but the Mayhem refused to go away. Alex Cohen scored later in the period to knot the game at 5-5 and force overtime.

Pensacola thought they had the winner early in the extra frame, but the goal was waved off by officials. Moments later, Michael Herrera found the game-winner for Macon to secure the overtime victory.

Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks on DASH.







SPHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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