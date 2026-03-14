Dawgs Prevail in Pelham with 6-5 Win over Bulls

Published on March 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







PELHAM, AL - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (28-19-4) snuck out a 6-5 victory over the Birmingham Bulls (24-21-6) on Friday night inside the Pelham Civic Complex. For the 12th time in the last 19 meetings between these two foes, the contest was decided by just one goal, and for the first time this season the Dawgs ended on the winning side against the Bulls.

Roanoke's offense, which had momentum after a 4-2 victory the day prior in Fayetteville, got going early once again, utilizing a Matt Carlson goal at the 6:15 mark of the opening period. The rookie from Wilkes University netted his first professional goal a day ago and now has two career goals in as many days.

An Arkhip Ledziankou roughing penalty set up the Dawgs on their first power play of the night, and they cashed in using a missile of a one-timer from Travis Broughman off feeds from Matt O'Dea and Tim Manning.

Birmingham gave the Dawgs a taste of their own medicine as Manning departed to the box for a holding penalty and Drake Glover netted a power play goal to put the Bulls on the scoreboard.

Ryan Reifler tallied another goal for Roanoke before the period ended, converting on a Connor Scahill holding penalty for a power play score at the 16:19 mark.

Glover struck again for Birmingham right before the period ended to bring the score to 3-2 at the first intermission.

The second period saw the Bulls carry the same momentum they ended the first period with, as Parker Saretsky rifled a power play goal after a Tim Gould tripping penalty at the 4:39 mark. That would be the equalizer, but not for long.

The Dawgs picked up goals from David Novotny and Joe Widmar within the same three-minute span, converting on a 5-on-3 opportunity and capitalizing against an out-of-system Bulls team. Roanoke retook the lead 5-3 late in the second period.

Glover struck once again before the period ended for his hat trick at the 18:38 mark of the second period. At the second intermission, the Dawgs led 5-4 and held a 27-21 advantage in shots on goal.

In the third period, the script flipped. Birmingham came out with newfound energy and outshot the Dawgs 20-6 in the final frame. However, Gabe Rosek stood tall in net, stopping 19 shots in the third period alone to cap off a 37-save night for the rookie.

Roanoke's sixth and final goal came at the 10:19 mark when Matt Dorsey took advantage of a miscue by Bulls goaltender Taylor Joseph.

Birmingham saw Glover record his fourth goal of the night at the 16:32 mark of the third period. However, a pair of late penalties against Birmingham forced the Bulls to finish the game on a 5-on-3 disadvantage, and the mountain proved too tall to climb as Roanoke secured points in their sixth straight contest and won their second straight on the road trip.

The win ended a five-game losing skid to Birmingham dating back to last season and marked the first time since November 8, 2024, that Roanoke earned a road victory in Pelham.

The Rail Yard Dawgs conclude the road trip by taking on the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday night, March 14th at 8:00 P.M. EST inside the Pelham Civic Complex. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single-game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from March 13, 2026

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